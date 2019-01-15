Uncharted movie signs on 10 Cloverfield Lane director

It seems the Uncharted movie is finally back on track after losing director Shawn Levy last month due to scheduling conflicts.

According to Variety, 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg has signed on to direct Sony's film adaptation of the adventure game series.

Alongside 10 Cloverfield Lane, Tractenberg's credentials include directing the Black Mirror episode Playtest - remember the one where Wyatt Russell tests an advanced video game?

Though we currently don't know that much about the Uncharted film, and production hasn't started yet, we do know Tom Holland is set to star as a young Nathan Drake and the movie focuses on his first meeting with his cigar-touting mentor Sully - though we don't know who will be playing the grizzly criminal yet.

We won't be seeing the Uncharted movie for a few years yet, but let's hope it looks something like the surprise fan film we saw last year starring Nathan Fillion...