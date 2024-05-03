The LG C4 OLED has just been released and it's already discounted at Amazon

We've just spotted the first-ever discount on the brand-new LG C4 - the brand's flagship mid-range OLED that's likely to be one of the best TVs this year.

Right now, you can pick up the smallest 43-inch model for $1,399 (was $1,499) at Amazon or the slightly larger 48-inch model for just $1,499 (was $1,599) - both surprise discounts considering this TV has just been released. If you're looking for a discount on one of the larger variants then you'll have to sit this one out, but these are both great deals for those in need of a smaller model.

The latest LG C4 OLED is so new we haven't had a chance to post our full review just yet but stay tuned as it'll be coming in the next few weeks. In the meantime, you can check out our hands-on LG C4 OLED review for our first impressions from when we viewed this stunning display in person earlier this year.

The LG C4 features a significantly brighter display versus the previous model, which was one of our complaints with the otherwise excellent C3. Aided by the new Alpha 9 AI chipset inside, the LG C4 also now supports LG's wireless lossless Dolby Atmos sound, which again was something we were hoping to see with this latest iteration. Overall, it's shaping up to be a real contender - and one that we're happy to recommend at today's record-low price.

Too pricey? Check out more of this week's best TV deals just down below.

LG C4 OLED TV first ever price cut at Amazon

LG C4 OLED 4K TV (43-inch): $1,499 $1,399.99 at Amazon

A $100 discount may not be the biggest in the world but this is the first-ever deal we've spotted on the brand new LG C4 OLED. This OLED TV is so new we've yet to review it but it's an easy recommendation from us as we've loved the C-Series OLEDs from LG ever since they were introduced. New upgrades for this iteration include the latest Alpha 9 AI chip, massively boosted brightness, and support for the AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro technologies found on the more premium G4 and M4 models. Overall, the C4 is unlikely to disappoint if you want a premium display capable of 144hz refresh rate.

More of this week's best TV deals

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is older now, but it's still one of the best-value buys out there right now if you don't mind missing the latest bells and whistles. The gorgeous display is praised for its decent brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,479

Sony A75L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

The 55-inch Sony A75L is on sale at Best Buy for $1,199.99. Next-gen gamers will love this Sony display thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. The A75L also features Sony's powerful cognitive processor XR and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant onboard.