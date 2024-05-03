Huge weekend sale at Amazon - 17 best deals I recommend

We're approaching Memorial Day sales season, and while the event isn't scheduled to start for another couple of weeks, the deals are already ramping up. In fact, there are dozens of offers live right now on Amazon so I've looked through and picked out 17 of the best deals you can shop this weekend.

Even though we're a few months away from Amazon Prime Day, record-low prices are available on some popular Amazon devices. Highlights include the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 (was $59.99) and the handy Echo Pop for $19.99 (was $39.99).

There are also lots of good laptop deals, including the highly-rated MacBook Air M2 for $849 (was $1,099) and this super-affordable Asus Vivobook 15 for $259.99 (was $329.99).

Check out more of the best deals I've hand-picked below, including TVs, tablets, headphones, and appliances – many of which match or beat the lowest prices we've seen in recent months.

Amazon Weekend Sale - 17 best deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams all of the same content in the same ultra-high definition quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster and smoother performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience – if you have a compatible router. A worthwhile upgrade, then, if you're a very frequent user.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's on sale today for $24.99 but has been as low as $19.99 in the past. Still, as we found in our Fire TV Stick review, it serves as a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. You get access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The straightforward and easy-to-use Echo Pop is back down to $19.99. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now that we found was a fun (if basic) option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot has been as low as $22.99 in the past so there will be opportunities to grab it for less later in the year - especially if you're a Prime member. But, this is still a decent discount if you want to buy the smart speaker today. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor, and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Asus Vivobook 15: was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a cheap Windows laptop for all of your day-to-day needs then Amazon has this Asus Vivobook 15 on sale for a little under $300. With an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers a decent level of performance for everyday use, basic work tasks, and video calls. The 128GB SSD is small but that's enough storage space for your most important files and applications. A bevvy of ports, lightweight design, and reasonable battery life round out this solid portable machine for the price.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Amazon has the MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. We concluded that this is the best laptop you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, it's a smart investment at this price.

Asus TUF Gaming F15: was $899.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

Onto gaming laptops now with this cheap option from Asus. The TUF Gaming F15 is an entry-level device but it has enough power inside to run undemanding modern games such as Fortnite and Genshin Impact in 1080p. It can also comfortably handle old favorites, classics and indies. With its responsive 15.6 inch 144Hz display, Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it's the best cheap gaming laptop right now.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality? You can pick up these standard Bose QuietComfort Headphones instead while they are down to a record-low price at Amazon. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise-cancelation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Amazon

Prefer in-ears? Bose's latest QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also down to their cheapest price yet at Amazon. In our four-star Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, we praised the impressive immersive audio and industry-leading noise-canceling tech in the wireless buds. Obviously, there are many cheaper options out there, but when it comes to quality and performance these can't be beaten, so snap them up if you want the best for less.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Today's discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra brings the flagship device down to a new record-low price at Amazon. As we found in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, this device represents the very best that Samsung has to offer in its latest phone lineup, with superb cameras, a powerful chipset for great performance, and a large display. It's the best way to buy the phone unlocked right now, so you aren't automatically tied to any carrier.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95 now $199.95 at Amazon

Here's Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch to date for its lowest-ever price. It boasts comprehensive stress-management tools, sleep tracking, and all the advanced health tools you'd expect from a premium device. We awarded it three stars in our Fitbit Sense 2 review. You also get a battery life of six or more days, water resistance up to 50m, and six months of Fitbit Premium out of the box.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $369.99 at Amazon

The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It's a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $219.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a sensible buy following this $50 discount if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 64GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design. Want more storage? The 128GB model is also reduced to $219.99.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB: was $170 now $149.99 at Amazon

This is less about the chunk of cash off the drive and more about the price it's come down to, as this is the lowest we've seen for the superb 980 Pro since late December. It's one of our favorite drives with a healthy 2TB of storage. Don't let its 'age' put you off - it's still one of the best going and has incredible durability too.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $179 - just $5 shy of the record-low. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba 694 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: was $1,449.99 now $919.99 at Amazon

This is a new record-low price for one of Samsung's premium Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops. The high-spec machine is last year's model, but it comes with the latest generation Intel i7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. You also get a responsive and slick 14-inch 3K AMOLED 120Hz display for a bright and crisp image. We awarded it four stars in our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro review.