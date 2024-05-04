Everything leaving Netflix in May 2024

It's not great for Hunger Games fans

Each month, Netflix excites us with its list of new arrivals, but like all the best streaming services that means there'll be another load of movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2024.

That means we'll unfortunately have to say goodbye to some of our picks of best Netflix movies, including the Safdie brothers' classic Uncut Gems on May 8, and ’90s crime thriller L.A. Confidential on May 31. 

It appears that drama, crime, and action titles will bear the brunt of Netflix's departures, but luckily for you, you'll have until the end of the month to get them checked off your watchlist – so there's still time.

Everything leaving Netflix in May 2024 

Leaving on May 1

Bennett's War

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Leaving on May 2 

Survive the Night

Leaving on May 3 

Arctic Dogs

Leaving on May 8 

Uncut Gems

Leaving on May 9 

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Leaving on May 10

St. Vincent

Leaving on May 11 

Where the Crawdads Sing

Leaving on May 14 

Fifty Shades of Black

Leaving on May 19  

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3

Leaving on May 22 

The Boxtrolls

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios

Leaving on May 26 

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4

Leaving On May 31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail

