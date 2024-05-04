Each month, Netflix excites us with its list of new arrivals, but like all the best streaming services that means there'll be another load of movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2024.

That means we'll unfortunately have to say goodbye to some of our picks of best Netflix movies, including the Safdie brothers' classic Uncut Gems on May 8, and ’90s crime thriller L.A. Confidential on May 31.

It appears that drama, crime, and action titles will bear the brunt of Netflix's departures, but luckily for you, you'll have until the end of the month to get them checked off your watchlist – so there's still time.

Everything leaving Netflix in May 2024

Leaving on May 1

Bennett's War

Magic Mike's Last Dance



Leaving on May 2

Survive the Night



Leaving on May 3

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Arctic Dogs



Leaving on May 8

Uncut Gems



Leaving on May 9

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish



Leaving on May 10

St. Vincent



Leaving on May 11

Where the Crawdads Sing



Leaving on May 14

Fifty Shades of Black



Leaving on May 19

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3



Leaving on May 22

The Boxtrolls

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios



Leaving on May 26

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4



Leaving On May 31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail