Everything leaving Netflix in May 2024
It's not great for Hunger Games fans
Each month, Netflix excites us with its list of new arrivals, but like all the best streaming services that means there'll be another load of movies and shows leaving Netflix in May 2024.
That means we'll unfortunately have to say goodbye to some of our picks of best Netflix movies, including the Safdie brothers' classic Uncut Gems on May 8, and ’90s crime thriller L.A. Confidential on May 31.
It appears that drama, crime, and action titles will bear the brunt of Netflix's departures, but luckily for you, you'll have until the end of the month to get them checked off your watchlist – so there's still time.
Leaving on May 1
Bennett's War
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Leaving on May 2
Survive the Night
Leaving on May 3
Arctic Dogs
Leaving on May 8
Uncut Gems
Leaving on May 9
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Leaving on May 10
St. Vincent
Leaving on May 11
Where the Crawdads Sing
Leaving on May 14
Fifty Shades of Black
Leaving on May 19
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-3
Leaving on May 22
The Boxtrolls
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live at Abbey Road Studios
Leaving on May 26
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4
Leaving On May 31
2012
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
The Choice
The Disaster Artist
Forever My Girl
The Great Gatsby
Happy Gilmore
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
The Impossible
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Lakeview Terrace
The Mick: Seasons 1-2
Noah
Oh, Ramona!
The Other Guys
Silent Hill
Skyscraper
Split
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
You've Got Mail
