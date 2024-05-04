Huge Nikon camera sale drops Z8, Z5, Z7 II, and more to record-low prices

Several retailers have launched a massive sale on the latest Nikon mirrorless cameras and lenses - bringing many of our favorites here at TechRadar down to record low prices.

Notable mentions include a massive $500 discount on the excellent Nikon Z8 flagship, which is sitting at $3,496 at Adorama and B&H Photo today, and the Nikon Z7 II for $1,996.95 (was $3,996).

Those looking for more wallet-friendly options will find the Nikon Z6 II for $1,496.95 (was $1,996) and the superbly priced Nikon Z5 entry-level body for $996.95 (was $1,396). There are all record-low prices respectively for some of the best Nikon cameras on the market.

In addition to superb discounts on bodies, today's massive sale at Adorama, B&H Photo and the official Nikon retailer also includes great options for both kits and lenses. I've rounded up a full list of today's Black Friday-level deals below, including both prime and zoom lenses, as well as Nikon's awesome range of APS-C crop sensor cameras.

Today's best Nikon camera deals

Nikon Z 7 II (body): was $2,996 now $1,996.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z 7II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model. B&H Photo: was $2,996 now $1,996.95

Nikon Z5 (body): was $1,396 now $996.95 at Adorama

Today's record-breaking discount on the Nikon Z5 makes this entry-level body not just one of the cheapest Nikon cameras, but one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market full stop. You miss a few bells and whistles with the Z5, namely super-quick burst shooting and uncropped 4K video, but it's a solid camera for stills thanks to the excellent 24mp full-frame sensor. Solid AF, a rugged body, and full-weather sealing make the Z5 an absolute bargain for those curious about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera. Check out our Nikon Z5 review for more info. B&H Photo: was $1,396 now $996.95

Nikon Z6 II (body): was $1,996 now $1,496.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z6 II might be the best Nikon camera for most people - well, it's a great all-rounder that's superb for stills and video, and it's great value to boot. The original Z6 was already a decent mirrorless flagship but the second iteration brings a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. While it's likely due to be replaced soon by a third-gen model, we'd still highly recommend the Z6 II as a capable hybrid camera - especially since today's $500 price cut brings the body to its lowest ever price. B&H Photo: was $1,996 now $1,496.95

More Nikon camera and lens deals

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras

Prime lenses