Huge Nikon camera sale drops Z8, Z5, Z7 II, and more to record-low prices
Plus, discounts across the whole range of Z-mount lenses
Several retailers have launched a massive sale on the latest Nikon mirrorless cameras and lenses - bringing many of our favorites here at TechRadar down to record low prices.
Notable mentions include a massive $500 discount on the excellent Nikon Z8 flagship, which is sitting at $3,496 at Adorama and B&H Photo today, and the Nikon Z7 II for $1,996.95 (was $3,996).
Those looking for more wallet-friendly options will find the Nikon Z6 II for $1,496.95 (was $1,996) and the superbly priced Nikon Z5 entry-level body for $996.95 (was $1,396). There are all record-low prices respectively for some of the best Nikon cameras on the market.
In addition to superb discounts on bodies, today's massive sale at Adorama, B&H Photo and the official Nikon retailer also includes great options for both kits and lenses. I've rounded up a full list of today's Black Friday-level deals below, including both prime and zoom lenses, as well as Nikon's awesome range of APS-C crop sensor cameras.
Today's best Nikon camera deals
Nikon Z8 (body): was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Adorama
We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.
B&H Photo: was $3,996 now $3,496.95
Nikon Z 7 II (body): was $2,996 now $1,996.95 at Adorama
The Nikon Z 7II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model.
B&H Photo: was $2,996 now $1,996.95
Nikon Z5 (body): was $1,396 now $996.95 at Adorama
Today's record-breaking discount on the Nikon Z5 makes this entry-level body not just one of the cheapest Nikon cameras, but one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market full stop. You miss a few bells and whistles with the Z5, namely super-quick burst shooting and uncropped 4K video, but it's a solid camera for stills thanks to the excellent 24mp full-frame sensor. Solid AF, a rugged body, and full-weather sealing make the Z5 an absolute bargain for those curious about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera. Check out our Nikon Z5 review for more info.
B&H Photo: was $1,396 now $996.95
Nikon Z6 II (body): was $1,996 now $1,496.95 at Adorama
The Nikon Z6 II might be the best Nikon camera for most people - well, it's a great all-rounder that's superb for stills and video, and it's great value to boot. The original Z6 was already a decent mirrorless flagship but the second iteration brings a second card slot, improved autofocus, and quicker burst shooting modes. While it's likely due to be replaced soon by a third-gen model, we'd still highly recommend the Z6 II as a capable hybrid camera - especially since today's $500 price cut brings the body to its lowest ever price.
B&H Photo: was $1,996 now $1,496.95
More Nikon camera and lens deals
Cameras
- Nikon Z 30 DX (APS-C): was
$706.95now $606.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z50 DX (APS-C): was $856.95 now $756.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z fc DX (APS-C): was
$956now $856.95 at Adorama
- Nikon D7500 DLSR (APS-C, F-mount): was
$996now $896.95 at Adorama
- Nikon D850 DSLR (full-frame, F-mount): was
$2,996now $2,196 at Adorama
- Also available at B&H Photo and Nikon
Prime lenses
- Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8: was
$296now $226.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 40mm f/2: was
$296now $226.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z DX 24mm f/1.7: was
$276now $226.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 26mm f/2.8: was
$496now $396.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S: was
$626now $526.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8: was
$646now $596.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8: was
$796now $696.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 35mm f/1.8 S: was
$846now $696.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S: was
$1,046now $846.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 24mm f/1.8 S: was
$996now $896.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S: was
$1,046now $946.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S: was
$2,096now $1,896.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S: was
$2,796now $2,596.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S: was
$3,246now $2,996.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S: was
$4,796now $4,296.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S: was
$6,496now $5,996.95 at Adorama
- Also available at B&H Photo and Nikon
Zoom lenses
- Nikon Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR: was
$356now $296.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR: was
$896now $796.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8: was
$1,196now $896.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 17-28mm f/2.8: was
$1,196now $996.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8: was
$1,246now $1,046.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S: was
$1,346now $1,146.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S: was
$2,396now $1,996.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S: was
$2,496now $2,096 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S: was
$2,696now $2,296.95 at Adorama
- Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S: was
$2,696now $2,496.95 at Adorama
- Also available at B&H Photo and Nikon
