NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, May 5 (game #63)

Sunday's NYT Strands puzzle is a relatively straightforward one – but that doesn't make it a piece of cake exactly. Very few Strands games are that, and you'll still need your wits about you to solve it. But don't despair – I've got some hints for you below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #63) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Tools for the job

NYT Strands today (game #63) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • LOVE • HELM • OWED • TREE • SHARE • GREED

NYT Strands today (game #63) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Outdoor labor

NYT Strands today (game #63) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: left, 6th row • End: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #63) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #63, are…

GLOVES

RAKE

SHEARS

TRIMMER

TROWEL

SHOVEL

EDGER

SPANGRAM: YARDWORK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

There should be no issues here, unless you have zero knowledge of gardening. I wouldn't exactly describe myself as an expert, and I still solved this Strands puzzle with a minimum of fuss.

I was helped by the word GLOVES standing out immediately in the bottom right of the board; that then led to RAKE, and together with the theme clue of 'Tools for the job' it was obvious what was needed. The spangram, YARDWORK, foxed me a little because it's not a phrase you hear in the UK, where I'm based; we'd call it gardening. But overall this was one of the easier days for Strands.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

