NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, May 6 (game #64)

Another week, another Strands puzzle to try to solve. Today's is of average difficulty… but the average here is hard compared to most word games, so you might want some help. I can provide that, in the form of some hints below, plus the answers and my commentary on today's Strands.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #64) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Signed, Sealed, Delivered

NYT Strands today (game #64) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • AGAIN • DRAIN • PACK • PAIN • SIZE • GAZE

NYT Strands today (game #64) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Open the box

NYT Strands today (game #64) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: right, 4th row • End: left, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #64) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #64, are…

LETTER

BILL

MAGAZINE

POSTCARD

INVITE

PACKAGE

SPANGRAM: SNAILMAIL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Though this Strands puzzle is not incredibly hard, it does have a more difficult spangram than most. SNAILMAIL as a term is now relatively widely used, sure, but it still seems a lot more informal than we've come to expect from Strands.

Otherwise, it's not too bad. I really struggled to find MAGAZINE – it just wasn't something I thought of as an item that gets delivered in the mail – but POSTCARD, PACKAGE and LETTER were all pretty easy.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 5 May, game #63)

GLOVES

RAKE

SHEARS

TRIMMER

TROWEL

SHOVEL

EDGER

SPANGRAM: YARDWORK