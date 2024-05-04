Huge Google Pixel 8a leak includes all the predicted specs – and a price

The Google Pixel 8a could be with us as early as May 14, when Google I/O 2024 gets underway, and a fresh leak potentially gives us all the specs of the device – as well as pricing for the mid-range phone in Europe.

This comes from @MysteryLupin (via Android Police), and while some of this information has been leaked before, we haven't previously seen such a comprehensive list of every spec the Pixel 8a is going to bring along with it.

Under the hood we're looking at a Tensor G3 chipset (just like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro), 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of on-board storage. The screen is said to be a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness at its peak.

The rear cameras apparently come in at 64MP and 13MP, with a 13MP selfie camera on the front – and a slew of AI photo editing features are mentioned in the leak, as you would expect from a Google Pixel phone. The battery is said to last up to 72 hours with power saver mode enabled, or "over 24 hours" with normal use.

Colors and costs

There's an interesting list of colors in this leak: Volcanic Black, Porcelain, Blue, Azure, Green, and Aloe. That sounds like two shades of blue and two shades of green to make six colors in total, whereas previous leaks have only shown four. It's possible there might be variations in availability based on region.

We also have a starting price for Europe too: €549. That's a little higher than the €509 that the Google Pixel 7a cost when it first launched, so prices in other parts of the world may get bumped too (the Pixel 7a was priced at $499 / £449 / AU$749 at launch).

The pricing of this smartphone is an interesting one, because €569 and €599 have also been mentioned in previous leaks. It seems as though there's no consensus on whether the Google Pixel 8a is set to get a price hike or not.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, how much the Pixel 8a costs is going to go a long way to determining whether or not it's better value for money than the Pixel 8, which starts at $699 / £699 / AU$1,199. In a couple of weeks, we should know for sure.