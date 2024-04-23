The Google Pixel 8a has leaked on video, providing our best look yet at the budget phone

If there was any doubt that the Google Pixel 8a is launching soon, a new leaked video should put that to rest, as it provides a clear look at the phone alongside its retail box.

Shared on X by leaker @MysteryLupin (via Android Police), the video shows the full back of the Pixel 8a in both green and blue shades (rumored to be called Mint and Bay respectively).

The design matches up with previous leaks, showing a dual-lens camera on Google’s now iconic camera bar, a colorful rear, and a generally Pixel 8-like design. They briefly flip the phone over to the front as well, but sadly this has a cover on it, so we don’t get a look at the screen.

pixel 8a pic.twitter.com/PG711rKBbuApril 22, 2024 See more

What we do see is the retail box, which unsurprisingly contains a USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-A to USB-C adapter, and a SIM ejector tool. Finally, text on the video lists the phone as having 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM – though there may be other configurations, and indeed we’ve previously heard that there might be a 256GB Pixel 8a.

That’s all there really is to see here, and while we’d take this video with a pinch of salt, it certainly looks like the real deal.

The fact that a video of what appears to be retail Pixel 8a units has leaked also suggests that the phone will be launching very soon though, which is in line with what we’ve heard. Our best guess based on leaks and past form is that it will land during Google I/O 2024, which kicks off on May 14, so there might just be a few weeks left to wait.

You might also like

Best Pixel phones: we've ranked all the Google Pixel handsets worth buying

Google Pixel 9: latest news, rumors and everything we know so far

Google Pixel 8 review: full of surprises