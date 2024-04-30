Major Google Pixel 8a leak reveals promo pictures and hints at pricing

There's a good chance the Google Pixel 8 will be unveiled at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, so it's perhaps no surprise the pace of the associated leaks is picking up – and the latest major leak we've seen covers Pixel 8a promo images and pricing.

This is via the usually reliable @OnLeaks and Smartprix, and to start with the pricing, it looks as though worries about a price hike may have been unfounded: the Pixel 8a pricing is said to be $499 ( with 128GB of storage), and $559 (with 256GB) in the US.

That's exactly what the Google Pixel 7a cost when it went on sale in May 2023, though only a 128GB version of that phone is available. We're assuming Google will keep the same pricing as last year internationally as well (though there's always the possibility of variations between regions), which was £449 and AU$749 for the 128GB Pixel 7a.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, we didn't feel like the mid-ranger was particularly good value compared with the Pixel 7, so we'll have to see how the Pixel 8a measures up against the Google Pixel 8 (the new phone is rumored to have the same Tensor G3 chipset inside).

Pictures aplenty

enjoy all these nice hq pixel 8a images without watermarkshttps://t.co/d2OoSMfIB8April 29, 2024

Besides the pricing leak, we also get a plethora of promotional images for the Pixel 8a, which you can view over at Smartprix. We can't guarantee these are genuine, but they certainly look authentic enough, and fit in with the style of previous Pixel promo pics.

We previously heard about four Pixel 8a colors – dark gray (or Obsidian), white-ish (Porcelain), light blue (Bay), and a bright-ish green (Mint) – and three of them appear here, together with the rear camera bar and what looks like someone using Circle to Search.

If you need even more leaked pictures, seasoned tipster @MysteryLupin has you covered with another batch. This collection includes a Pixel 8a case – but not a Pixel 8a phone – in the orangey Coral color you can buy the Pixel 7a in.

All of this means we probably know just about everything there is to know about the Google Pixel 8a at this stage, ahead of its grand reveal at the Google I/O 2024 event. Here are 5 new things we're expecting Google to announce.