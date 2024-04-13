The Google Pixel 8a leaks twice, hinting at its design, and four color options

Nothing is official yet, but if we had to make an educated guess, we'd say the Google Pixel 8a is going to be unveiled on the first day of Google I/O 2024, which is May 14. Now two new leaks have given us more of an idea about what to expect from the handset.

To begin with we've got leaked renders of the Pixel 8a courtesy of Android Headlines. There are four colors on show here, apparently called Mint, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Bay (or light green, pale gray, dark gray, and light blue, as they're otherwise known).

These colors are similar to the ones we saw for the Google Pixel 7a, though Mint appears to have replaced Coral (orange). Mint is an option on the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, though here it looks a lot more garish – which might just be due to the way the image is edited.

As Android Headlines points out, we also got a paler Mint color with the Google Pixel 6a in 2022, so this wouldn't be a first for the mid-range series. We noticed that the Pixel 6a was recently removed from sale on the Google Store, leaving space for the Pixel 8a.

A design for life

This could be the Pixel 8a (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The renders we can see here back up previous leaks: the design is similar to the Pixel 8 and indeed the Pixel 7a. It's possible that the corners are going to be slightly more curved, but there's not a lot in it, and this is a phone that still looks very much like a Pixel.

Google may have already revealed the Pixel 8a design in an advert for Google Fi Wireless, and the picture in that ad does match the renders from Android Headlines. The colors seem plausible too – provided that green gets toned down a bit.

Elsewhere in Pixel 8a leak news, serial tipster Evan Blass has spotted some Pixel 8a tutorials have gone live on the website of a US carrier – not ideal from Google's perspective. How long they remain up remains to be seen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another potential upgrade we've heard about is a bump to a 120Hz screen, though the Tensor G3 chip may be underclocked to keep the phone below the Pixel 8 in terms of performance. In around a month's time, all should be revealed.