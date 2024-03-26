Google pulls the plug on the Pixel 6a, paving the way for the Pixel 8a

Google’s Pixel 6a is no longer available for purchase on the company’s digital storefront. We checked out the American, British, European, and Asian websites to see if it could be found anywhere, and nope. It’s completely gone. Even the official protective case is gone.

Android Authority points out that if you go to the old URL for the Pixel 6a, you’ll instead be redirected to the Pixel 7a. In fact, the Pixel 7a is now the only A-series phone being sold on the platform.

Of course, this doesn’t mean the device has disappeared off the face of the Earth. You can still buy one from Amazon and other retailers. But at this point, you’re better off buying the Pixel 7a (or even the Pixel 7). It offers better overall performance than the previous model, plus it’s on sale. Google recently slashed $100 off the price tag on their storefront, so if you’re thinking of getting one, now’s a good time.

Cleaning up shop

Officially, it’s unknown exactly why Google pulled the plug on the 6a, although the answer seems obvious. The tech giant must be cleaning up shop in order to make room for the rumored, soon-to-launch Pixel 8a.

Details about the upcoming smartphone have leaked every week since the beginning of March, hinting at an imminent launch. First, we learned that the d evice may be more expensive than anticipated – at least $50 “more than the Pixel 7a”.

Then we found out about a potential feature: a battery stats readout offering insight into the battery’s health status. Just last week, an anonymous source from Google spilled the beans on the phone’s specifications claiming it’ll run on a Tensor G3 chipset similar to the standard Pixel 8.

At the time of this writing, the leaks have slowed down apart from one recent tidbit. Android Authority states the model will roll out to 10 new European countries including Romania, according to recently discovered electronic warranty labels. With all these details coming out of the woodwork, we expect April will see its fair share of info dumps.

We won’t have to wait long to receive official word. Google’s next major event, I/O 2024, kicks off on May 14 and we expect to see new devices make their world debut; namely the Pixel 8a.

If you're looking for recommendations for an affordable phone, check out TechRadar's list of the best cheap phones for 2024.