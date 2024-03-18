Amazon drops the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to a record-breaking low price
Epic deal alert: Amazon has just reduced both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro down to new record-low prices ahead of the retailer's upcoming Spring Deal Days sale.
Right now in the US, you can get the standard Pixel 8 for just $499 (was $699) and the Pixel 8 Pro for $749 (was $999) - both exceptionally low prices considering the power in both of these devices. For comparison's sake, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 is $749 at Amazon right now so Google's devices are an absolute steal.
Over in the UK, shoppers can get the Google Pixel 8 for £534.99 (was £699) and the Pixel 8 Pro for £754.99 (was £999) thanks to some handy coupons you can apply at checkout. Again, these are record-low prices that are well worth checking out ahead of the big Amazon sale this Wednesday.
At $200 off, the standard Google Pixel 8 is a particularly great value buy with its superb cameras, 120Hz display, and Tensor G3 chipset. Sure, it doesn't quite match the S24 when it comes to outright power but it's a whopping $250 cheaper and it's plenty quick for everyday use.
The Pixel 8 Pro gets you a bigger display, more advanced camera features (mainly a much better zoom), and more RAM under the hood. These upgrades come at a high upcharge but it's worth it if you're an avid mobile photographer who loves a larger phone.
Plus, unlike most Google Pixel 8 deals you don't need to trade-in for either discount here - it's simply an upfront discount on an unlocked device that you can bring to any carrier or network you desire.
Google Pixel 8 at record-low price
Google Pixel 8 (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$699 now $499 at Amazon
Pick up the excellent Google Pixel 8 for a record-low price at Amazon today thanks to this massive $200 discount. With an excellent pair of rear cameras, a 120Hz display, and a host of excellent AI-integrated features, the standard Pixel 8 is an absolute steal at just $500. Is it the most powerful device on the market? No, but it might just be the best value right now. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 review to see why we recommend this excellent device.
In the UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-smartphone-advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGVNVD8R%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
£699 now £524.99
Google Pixel 8 Pro (unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGTJ12Z9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was
$999 now $749 at Amazon
Looking for a more premium device? The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also down to a record-low price in today's sale at Amazon. While arguably not quite as good value as the standard device at $500, the Pro features more RAM, a bigger and more advanced display, and better lenses on the camera. It's a worthwhile upgrade - especially if you prefer a larger display on your phone. Head on over to our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/phones/google-pixel-phones/google-pixel-8-pro-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 Pro review for more details on this device.
In the UK: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGVVVDXW%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was £999 now £754.99
Want to see what else is available this week? Check out our page for the best cell phone deals, which covers Samsung, Apple, and other leading brands too.
