New leak hints at a bigger Pixel Watch 3 – and the Pixel Buds Pro 2

In our Google Pixel Watch 2 review we called it "lighter, faster, and definitely better than the original" – so what will the third generation of the smartwatch offer? A larger size for larger wrists, according to the latest from the rumor mill.

As per sources speaking to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch 3 will have a 45mm size option, to go with the existing 41mm size. It's something that a lot of people have been requesting, apparently, and it seems Google's engineers have taken note.

This rumor isn't a completely new one – we heard similar unconfirmed rumblings last month, though specific sizes weren't mentioned – but this is now more evidence that a bigger Google Pixel Watch 3 is indeed on the way, perhaps later this year.

It's a move that makes a lot of sense too. The Apple Watch 9 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes of course, while you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in 40mm and 44mm sizes, so Google is a bit late to this particular party.

New earbuds on the way?

The Pixel Buds Pro got some new colors in 2023 (Image credit: Google)

From the same source, 9to5Google has heard that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are in development, following up from the Google Pixel Buds Pro that launched in 2022. There's no yet on when they might actually see the light of day.

There haven't been many previous leaks and rumors around either the Google Pixel 3 or the Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro, but it would appear that Google is still committed to the wider Pixel device ecosystem as we go further into 2024.

Most recently in Wear OS smartwatch news, the OnePlus Watch 2 has arrived, with an impressive 100-hour battery life – helped by new battery-saving innovations in Wear OS that we're hopeful are going to show up on the Pixel Watch 3 too.

The next hardware device we might see from Google is the Pixel 8a, considering the Google Pixel 7a launched in May 2023. There will no doubt be another Google IO in May this year, and we might well hear a lot more about all of these devices then.