The upcoming Pixel 8a may be bigger than the Pixel but it'll be less powerful

It’s been less than a week since the Pixel 8 series was revealed at the time of this writing, and already we’re getting leaks of the upcoming mid-range model: the Pixel 8a.

In collaboration with industry insider OnLeaks, tech news site SmartPrix recently shared multiple renders of the future smartphone’s potential design. On the surface, the device looks like a cross between the standard Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7a as it has characteristics of both. The Pixel 8a will have the same rounded corners as the other models in the lineup, stepping away from “the boxy shape of its predecessor.” It will, however, be a bit bigger than the mainline model as its dimensions clock in at 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

But despite the extra bulk, the screen won’t be bigger. In fact, it's the opposite. The report reveals thicker bezels around the corners, effectively shrinking the display down to 6.1-inches. By comparison, the Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch screen.

Design flourishes

Other notable design features include the rear camera module which will keep the visored look the series is known for. On the front, you’ll see a small punch hole for the selfie lens. The power and volume buttons are on the left with the SIM tray on the opposite side. At the bottom edge, you’ll find a USB-C charging input in between the speakers. The top edge apparently houses “an ultra-wideband antenna”, according to SmartPrix. The device will be available in Sky Blue and what appears to be Peach Pink.

What’s particularly interesting is these renders match up with another leak from late September. Industry insider Abhishek Yadav apparently got his hands on a prototype and then proceeded to post images of it on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). So it's possible the rounder design might be more plausible than we initially thought.

Middling power

Obviously, because it is a mid-ranger, the Pixel 8a will not be more powerful than its siblings. SmartPrix’s report mentions a benchmark test that was discovered back in August for the smartphone although it’s referred to by its codename: Google Akita. The results suggest the model will host an “underclocked variant of the Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with the Mali-G715 GPU.” The amount of memory is staying the same as it’s “listed with 8GB of RAM”. Android 14 will be the OS.

Going back to the rear camera, we know Pixel 8a will have two lenses judging by the images, but we don’t know how many megapixels each one will be. If history repeats itself, the phone’s camera may have more megapixels than the standard model. It’s similar to how the lenses on the Pixel 7a are technically better lenses than the Pixel 7. However, keep in mind, that more megapixels don’t always mean better photographs. You have to take into account other things like the processor. Taking pictures on the Pixel 8a might be a worse experience.

As always, take this information with a grain of salt. Things can always change at any time. A release date wasn’t given in the leaks. But again, if history repeats itself, we could see a May 2024 launch just as we saw with the Pixel 7a when it launched in May 2023.

