The latest Google Pixel 8a leaks hint at its design, software updates, and AI features

It's a pretty good bet that the Google Pixel 8a is going to break cover at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, and as the day approaches, we've seen a pile of new leaks turn up that give us a better idea of what we can expect from this mid-ranger.

First up is well-known tipster Evan Blass, who has posted an extensive set of pictures of the Pixel 8a. You can see the phone from the front and the back, and at an angle, and in its four rumored colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white-ish), Bay (blue), and Mint (green).

These designs have previously been leaked, so there's not a whole lot that's new here, but it's more evidence that this is indeed what the Pixel 8a is going to look like. The images are sharp and clear too, giving us a good look at the design.

It appears this phone will look a lot like the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7a, with the recognizable camera bar around the back. It does seem as though this year's mid-range Pixel is going to sport a more curved frame than its immediate predecessors, however.

Promo materials

To no one's surprise, the Pixel 8a will feature AI (Image credit: @OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

Onward to the next leak, and MySmartPrice has managed to get hold of a promotional video for the Pixel 8a. It was briefly available to view on YouTube before being pulled – and as YouTube is owned by Google, we're assuming someone higher up had a word.

If you want to see some stills taken from the video before it disappeared, you can find some over at Phandroid. There's actually not too much that's new in this video, besides seeing the Pixel 8a itself – a lot of the AI features the clip shows off, like instant photo edits and live text translations, are already available in newer Pixel phones.

Our final leak for now is over at Android Headlines, where there are some promotional images showing off some of the capabilities of the Pixel 8a: capabilities including tools like Circle to Search. The images suggest all-day battery life, the Tensor G3 chipset, IP67 protection, and seven years of security updates.

The same source says the on-sale date for the Google Pixel 8a is going to be May 16, and there are some pictures of the official silicone cases that'll come along with it. Expect to hear all the details about this upcoming phone on May 14.