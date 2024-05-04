Save up to $60 on Theragun massage guns at Best Buy, and soothe post-workout aches for less

Now that the weather is brightening up, many of us are starting our summer fitness journeys, whether that's going to the gym more, or preparing for a marathon. Looking after your body post-workout via stretching and percussive massage can soothe soreness and improve your range of motion – and BestBuy's Therabody massage gun sale is the answer to your questions.

Not only can Therabody's massage guns take the tension out of your muscle pains after a workout, but each product in its range of equipment has something different to offer. Depending on how invested in fitness you are, there are models like the portable Theragun mini (2nd Gen), with all the basics for beginners, to more advanced models like the Theragun Prime.

You should note that BestBuy's deals are available for a limited time only, so it's best to secure some of its best massage gun deals sooner rather than later. Especially if you have a big run, like a marathon, lined up for the summer months.

Check out the deals in full below. Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Theragun deals near you.

Get the Best Buy Therabody deals here:

Therabody Theragun mini (2nd Gen) Bluetooth + app-enabled portable massage gun: was $199.00 now $169.00 at BestBuy The Theragun mini (2nd Gen) is the smallest Therabody massage gun, but has all the basic features you need at a compact size. If you’re a frequent gym-goer, you may benefit more from the Theragun mini’s portable design, so you can use it at the gym at your convenience after an intense cardio session or heavy lifting workout. While its 12mm amplitude isn’t as forceful as the Prime’s 16mm, it gets the job done with three attachments for use on different areas of your body.

Therabody Theragun Prime Bluetooth + app enabled massage gun: was $299.99 now $239.99 at BestBuy If you’re looking for a massage gun to tackle deep muscle tensions, particularly in your calves and thighs, the Theragun Prime can perform with a powerful force of up to 30 lbs, with customizable speeds. We gave it four stars in our review, as we particularly enjoyed its overall restorative performance and compatibility with the Therabody app. Admittedly, it's bigger than the mini and could be quite awkward to use in spaces like the gym, but its strong force and heat-generation properties won us over.

Therabody Theragun Sense: was $299.00 now $239.00 at BestBuy What sets the Theragun Sense apart from other models in the Therabody family is its focus on providing relaxing massage therapy, as well as offering hard percussive muscle relief routines. Choose from different breathwork routines and pain relief exercises in the Therabody app, and they’ll be delivered on the gun’s LCD screen. It also avoids producing lots of noise with a ‘whisper-quiet’ motor, claiming to be the quietest Theragun device.