Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, May 6 (game #833)

It's the start of a new week, but it's the same old Quordle that's now been going for 833 games. It's the best and longest-running of the many Wordle clones, and I still play it every day. If you do too, you may not need my hints below; scroll to my commentary if so. But if you're new to the game, or just find today's Quordle to be particularly tough, read on for some help.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #833) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #833) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #833) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #833) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #833) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • G • L • R

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #833) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #833, are…

STAIN

GENIE

LEVEL

RELAY

A much easier Quordle today than yesterday – for me at least. I always say that, because the way you play may be very different from the way I do. But today, my three start words gave me the majority of the letters I needed, and made most of the quadrants easy to solve.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Case in point: STAIN, for which I already had three green letters and two yellows. RELAY, where I had four yellows and one green, was not much harder. By the time I reached GENIE I already had the letters -ENIE – so no, that one did not challenge me too much. And that just left LEVEL, which I could hardly get wrong by that point.

If only they were all so simple, eh?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #833) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #833, are…

CLONE

PRICE

MAMBO

FIZZY

Quordle answers: The past 20