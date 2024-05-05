4 movies leaving Netflix in May 2024 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes – catch them before they go for good

Every month we love to see more movies and shows arrive on Netflix, but the flip side is that the streamer also removes a number of movies and shows each month month – including four unmissable movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

We've selected these four movies not just because of their respectable scores, but they're currently some of the best Netflix movies that you don't have long left to watch.

It's not just these four that will be leaving Netflix this month however, and you can check out our full list of everything leaving Netflix in May 2024 to make sure you don't miss them.

The Disaster Artist (2017)

RT score: 91%

Director: James Franco

Runtime: 103 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: May 1

Directed by and starring James Franco, The Disaster Artist retells the story of Tommy Wiseau and how he came to make his feature film The Room – the Citizen Kane of bad movies. Co-starring Dave Franco and Seth Rogen, Wiseau (James Franco) is a filmmaker determined to make it big in Hollywood and after meeting actor Greg Sestero (Dave Franco), they develop a close relationship. When they are constantly rejected from studios, Wiseau doesn't back down from his goal of becoming a filmmaking and his drive fuels the creation of his cult classic The Room.

Uncut Gems (2019)

RT score: 91%

Director: Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

Runtime: 135 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: May 8

Before his gambling addiction took a toll on his family unit and landed him in severe debt, Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler) was a jeweler in the Diamond District of New York City. To pay off the hundreds of thousands of dollars he owes, he seeks to get his hands on a rare uncut opal from Ethiopia with a prospective buyer – but after a famous basketball player asks to borrow it and has a too-relaxed attitude towards returning it, things go extremely off the rails. An astoundingly tense thriller consider its small scale.

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

RT score: 96%

Director: John Singleton

Runtime: 112 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: May 31

A raw portrayal of the social issues that riddle the inner parts of Los Angeles, Boyz n the Hood tells the story of three friends: Tre (Cuba Gooding Jr.), Doughboy (Ice Cube), and Ricky (Morris Chestnut). Tre is sent to live with his father (Laurence Fishburne), who he's fortunate to have guide him to through life – but for Ricky and Doughboy, they're not as lucky to have the same support. As the movie's events unfold, Tre bears witness as his two friends succumb to the city's dangerous gang culture. It's devastating, dramatic and made John Singleton the youngest-ever Best Director nominee at the Oscars (which holds to this day).

L.A. Confidential (1997)

RT score: 99%

Director: Curtis Hanson

Runtime: 136 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: May 1

Hanson's film-noir crime story has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score on our list, just one per cent away from having a perfect rating. Taking place in 1950s Los Angeles, three cops are after the truth following an unsolved murder. Each with their own morals and values, they take different measures to uncover the truth of the L.A. crime world. Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce star, with Kim Basinger in the supporting role for which she won the Oscar, in addition to the film's Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.