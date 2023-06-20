Upcoming Switch games for 2023 and beyond

There are plenty of upcoming Switch games to keep you busy for the rest of the year, and well into 2024. While first-party releases do seem to have died down somewhat, there are still a ton of indies, as well as some surprising third-party ports on their way to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Keeping track of everything coming to the Switch in 2023 and 2024 can get a little bit tricky, what with all the new games, re-releases and remasters, as well as digital-only titles to contend with. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on all of the new Switch games on the horizon. As new release dates are revealed, they’ll be added here. Delays will also be noted.

For now, here’s a list of upcoming Nintendo Switch games, set to arrive by the end of 2023, and into 2024. Note that while we’ve scoured the internet for as many release dates as possible, we can’t include everything. The release dates for major titles and indies have been covered, as well as certain re-releases and online games.

Upcoming Switch games 2023: this year’s most anticipated releases

Here’s a short list of the biggest Switch releases coming out this year. These all have solid release dates, which will be updated if there are any delays or cancellations. Check them out below:

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - July 12

Pikmin 4 - July 21

Mortal Kombat 1 - September 19

June 2023

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - June 27 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Switch)

June 27 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Switch) Crime O’Clock - June 30 (Switch)

June 30 (Switch) Ghost Trick - June 30 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Switch, PS4, XBO)

June 30 (PS5, XSX|S, PC, Switch, PS4, XBO) Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - June 30 (Switch)

July 2023

EchoBlade - July 5 (Switch)

July 5 (Switch) Super Box Delivery - July 7 (Switch)

July 7 (Switch) Rain World: Downpour - July 11 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)

July 11 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch) Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - July 12 (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

July 12 (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) TouHou: New World - July 13

July 13 Hogwarts Legacy - July 25 (Switch)

July 25 (Switch) Ember Knights - July 18 (PC, Switch)

July 18 (PC, Switch) Pikmin 4 - July 21 (Switch)

July 21 (Switch) Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - July 24 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)

July 24 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch) Disney Illusion Island - July 28 (Switch)

July 28 (Switch) Venba - July 31 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)

August 2023

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - August 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)

August 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch) 30XX - August 9 (Switch, PC)

August 9 (Switch, PC) Moving Out 2 - August 15 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)

August 15 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - August 18 (Switch, PC)

August 18 (Switch, PC) Blasphemous 2 - August 24 (XSX|S, PS5, Switch, PC)

August 24 (XSX|S, PS5, Switch, PC) Sea of Stars - August 29 (XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch)

August 29 (XSX|S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC, Switch) Pocket Bravery - August 31 (Switch)

September 2023

Rune Factory 3 Special - September 5 (Switch, PC)

September 5 (Switch, PC) Faefarm - September 8 (PC, Switch)

September 8 (PC, Switch) Super Bomberman R 2 - September 13 (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4)

September 13 (Switch, PC, XSX|S, XBO, PS5, PS4) Mortal Kombat 1 - September 19 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

September 19 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) Coffee Talk (Episode 1 + 2) Double Shot Bundle - September 26 (Switch)

September 26 (Switch) Mineko’s Night Market - September 26 (Switch)

September 26 (Switch) My Time at Sandrock - September 26 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch)

October 2023

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless - October 3 (PS5, Switch, PC)

October 3 (PS5, Switch, PC) Endless Dungeon - October 19 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, Switch, PC)

October 19 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, Switch, PC) Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - October 19 (PS5, Switch, PC)

October 19 (PS5, Switch, PC) Just Dance 2024 - October 24 (PS5, XSX|S, Switch)

October 24 (PS5, XSX|S, Switch) Horror Tale 2: Samantha - October 26 (Switch)

November 2023

Jumanji: Wild Adventures - November 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch, PC)

November 3 (PS5, PS4, XBX|S, XBO, Switch, PC) Persona 5 Tactica - November 17 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch, PC)

November 17 (PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, Switch, PC) Biomutant - November 23 (Switch)

TBC

Quilts and Cats of Calico - Fall 2023

Fall 2023 The Plucky Squire - TBC 2023

TBC 2023 Rift of the Necrodancer - TBC 2023

TBC 2023 Hollow Knight Silksong - TBC

TBC Metroid Prime 4 - TBC

TBC Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Early 2024

