Think your robot vacuum is impressive? This one can swim

Robot vacuums are pretty impressive. They'll map your home, avoid obstacles, and some even mop your hard floors as well as vacuuming your carpets. But even the best robot vacuum cleaners can't swim.

Except now they can. Global tech brand Beatbot has gone full Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and made a robot cleaner designed for your swimming pool. The AquaSense swims around and sucks up dirt, leaves and other debris, so you don't need to mess around scooping it up manually.

Just like your regular indoor robot vacuum cleaner, it'll map the area it needs to clean – but here it's a bit more impressive, because it's a 3D space. It'll scrub the pool floor, then scale the walls like an aquatic Spider-Man. If you opt for the 'Pro' version, it'll even bob along the water surface and scoop up any debris floating there, too.

(Image credit: Beatbot)

The internal tech uses AI and smart sensors to create a route across the pool floor, as well as up and down the walls and across the water's surface, with obstacle avoidance to ensure it can navigate effectively around your inflatable flamingo (or similar flotation aid of choice). This smart bot also distributes water-clarifying agents as it goes. Once it's done, it'll park up ready to be retrieved – either on the wall at the waterline (regular version) or on the water surface (Pro version).

Sure, keeping a pool clean isn't an issue that everyone has to worry about, but if you do, this sure does seem like a minimum-effort solution. And although it's certainly not cheap, it's not as expensive as you might expect for a swimming robovac – at ticket price the standard version costs $1,299 – and if you head to Amazon US, there's $200 off now. (It's currently only seems to be available in the US, but that works out at around £1,040 in the UK or AU$2,000 in Australia.) That's only slightly more than the Dyson 360 VisNav, and that guy can't even doggy paddle.

You might also like...