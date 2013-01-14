Samsung's 85-inch 4K TV gets predictably eye-watering price tag

Ultra HD may have been the star of CES 2013, but it's going to take us a while to save up for any of the hardware if Samsung's 85-inch S9 is anything to go by.

The huge, gorgeous TV is set to hit Korea first, and will set you back 40,000,000 won - that's $38,000. That's £23,507. That's AU$35,836. That's a lot of money.

And that's before you buy a new house big enough to handle the massive 85-inch set, or redesign your living room to accommodate the striking easel design.

It'll upscale HD

For your money, you get Ultra HD resolution and upscaling, plus Precision Black Pro backlight optimisation, Smart TV apps, active shutter 3D and all the other televisual bells and whistles we've come to expect from Samsung.

So start checking your coat pockets, your old wallets, down the back of the sofa, the glove compartment and maybe inquire about a loan. The Samsung S9 is set for release in late 2013.