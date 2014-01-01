Samsung outs fancy new pebble-shaped Smart Control remote ahead of CES

Samsung has outed its new Smart Control remote for its 2014 line of televisions that, in all honesty, might be a little sexier than some of its recent smartphones.
The restyled remote is now Pebble-shaped, for a better grip, and has an 80 per cent smaller touchpad that remains within thumbs-reach.
Naturally there's voice and motion control integration alongside the 26 buttons. If that's not enough to float your boat, there's a Soccer Mode that enhances the viewing experience with a single button.
The new Smart Control remote will be on show at CES 2014 alongside the company's new flatscreens. Excited? Come on, it's ok to be excited about a remote.
More blips!
Oh hey, shorty! Check out these blips...
- Rdio killd the Vdio star as spin-off service canned
- The Ministry of Magic version of Gov.uk is way better
- Star Wars gets a Tumblr, promises no cat .gifs
Via Engadget