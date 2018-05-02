Samsung's affordable, Infinity Display-toting Galaxy A8 has finally landed in Australia

Originally announced last December, Samsung's latest upper mid-range handset, the Galaxy A8, has finally landed for sale in Australia.

Sporting a similar Super AMOLED Infinity Display (with 18:9.5 aspect ratio) as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S9 series (albeit without the curved-glass design and a lower 1,080 x 2,220-pixel resolution), the Galaxy A8 also boasts an octa-core Exynos 7885 processor, 4GB of RAM, IP68 water and dust resistance, 32GB of onboard storage and a slot for microSD expansion.

While the Galaxy A8 was announced alongside a larger Galaxy A8 Plus model, we're only getting the regular version in Australia for the time being.

Selfie shtick

Like the S9, Samsung's pitching the Galaxy A8 as a photography-oriented handset, and it's said to offer remarkable selfies thanks to a front-facing dual camera setup that features 16MP and 8MP sensors with an aperture of f/1.9. This allows you to apply Bokeh effects to selfies for that sweet blurred-background look.

On the rear, the Galaxy A8 houses a single-lens 16MP camera with an aperture of f/1.7, but don't let that discourage you — the Google Pixel 2 is a single-lens shooter and was considered by many to pack the best smartphone camera around (at least until it was dethroned by the Samsung Galaxy S9).

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is priced at $649 and is available to purchase in Black and Orchid Grey colours from JB Hi-Fi and Samsung's online store, and the black model can also be found at The Good Guys.