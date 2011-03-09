Best pocket HD camcorder: 6 reviewed

We compare the best pocket video cameras on the market to see which is best

Are these full HD camcorders? Are they phones? No, these are pocket cameras capable of delivering high-definition video in a box smaller than a mobile phone for about £100.

With selling points like these, it's no surprise that pocket video cameras are being bought in their millions by consumers hungry for affordable, high-quality recordings on the move. It's a trend that's only been fuelled by the cavernous gulf between camcorders and mobile phones.

Only a handful of smartphones have made the jump to 720p video recording, and in the last 12 months they've come back to threaten the pocket camera.

The iPhone 4 and HTC HD7 boast the capacity to consign dedicated devices to history. Despite the fierce competition, though, pocket cameras are still astonishingly cheap, and make perfect gadgets for beach holidays and skiing trips, or even toys to help kids get creative.

So what's the best pocket HD camcorder to buy? Let's find out...

Toshiba Camileo P20 - £136

www.toshiba-multimedia.com/uk/camileo-camcorders/p20

Flip MinoHD - £150

www.theflip.com

Creative Vado HD - £70

www.creative.com

Sony Bloggie MHS-PM5K - £118

www.sony.co.uk

Kodak PlayTouch - £158

www.kodak.com

Samsung HMX-U20 - £90

www.samsung.com

Pocket HD video camera reviews...