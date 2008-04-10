Wayfinder's Power Search for iPhone

Wayfinder has launched a web app to bring its 'award-winning Power Search technology' to iPhone and iPod touch users.

Wayfinder's tech provides iPhone and iPod touch users access to a "multitude of databases" through one unified search field that covers up to 100 million local search records around the world.

A user merely enters a phone number, a person's name or a company name and the Wayfinder Power Search web application will return the relevant search results.

You will then receive relevant answers for the specific country from where your search is being made. The Wayfinder app also uses the built-in iPhone Map application, making it easy for subscribers to quickly find the location of the result from the Power Search.

Location based services

According to Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Wayfinder, his company is "pleased to deliver an online content service to the iPhone and iPod touch user base".

"This is our first step in supporting Location Based Services on Apple devices. We plan to continue this effort by offering additional interesting location applications for Apple devices in the future”, he adds.

Power Search is now available online for Safari browsers.