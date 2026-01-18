President Trump comments suggest Apple joined Nvidia and others in investing in Intel

Apple may have signed a contract with Intel for chip production

Apple and Broadcom job listings indicate interest in Intel EMIB technology

President Donald Trump has suggested Apple may have joined Nvidia and other investors while discussing the US government’s 10% stake in Intel.

In a recent press briefing at Joint Base Andrews, Trump stated, “As soon as we went in, Apple went in, Nvidia went in, a lot of smart people went in — they followed us.”

The statement has prompted discussion among analysts and the press about whether Apple has actually invested in Intel - or if the president just misspoke.

Possible explanations for Apple’s involvement

One plausible interpretation is that Trump referred not to a stock purchase but to a potential contract with Intel to produce chips.

Intel’s 18A and 14A process nodes have been cited as potential technologies Apple could use for future M-series SoCs, including entry-level models.

Another possibility is confusion with SoftBank Group, which announced in August 2025 that it would acquire $2 billion in Intel shares.

Reports indicate Apple and Broadcom have posted job listings seeking expertise in Intel’s EMIB packaging technology.

Additionally, sources suggest Apple acquired Intel’s 18A process design kit for potential use in its chip production.

These developments may point toward a future collaboration rather than a direct equity investment.

Industry observers note large orders from Apple, expected to reach 15 to 20 million units, would normally appear in Intel’s filings, which are due in the coming weeks.

For now, the President’s remark remains vague, and it is not clear whether he was referring to a formal investment or a partnership agreement.

Although Apple has made strategic use of Intel technologies in the past, no verified filings or official confirmations support the claim of an equity purchase.

The combination of job postings, design kit acquisitions, and Intel’s recent interactions with Apple suggests collaboration could be underway, but the specifics remain unclear.

Trump’s comments, whether accurate or a misstatement, show how public statements from high-profile figures can fuel speculation.

Until Apple or Intel confirms any investment, the nature of Apple’s involvement remains uncertain.

