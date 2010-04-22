See Android running on the iPhone

A clever little hacker has managed to probe around inside his iPhone enough to install both the iPhone OS and Android on there together.

This version of Android works pretty well on the phone, despite being only in 'Alpha' version according to the demonstrator.

It's also only running on the iPhone 2G, which is obviously the slowest iPhone out there, but it still functions pretty well, only slightly lagging at times.

All the tricks

You can search for Wi-Fi, make calls and listen to music, with some clever tweaks to compensate for the lack of dedicated keys (the volume buttons are called into action to function as the call/terminate keys).

If you've ever wanted to see what it would like to see the Google OS on Apple's device, then you can check out the video below; be warned there is about a minute of watching code load but after that it's just a straight ride into hideous mutant OS territory.

Via Engadget