Panasonic brings Viera TV to Japanese phones

Panasonic Japan has just started selling the latest mobile phone to carry its Viera TV branding. The Viera P950iTV mobile phone on NTT DoCoMo's network features a 3.5-inch 262k colour screen (854 x 480-pixel resolution), 30fps video playback and a 4,000:1 contrast ratio using Panasonic's proprietary 'LCD Artificial Intelligence' engine. In other words, the firm reckons it's sweet for TV goggling.

No Viera mobile for Europe yet

The 129g handset also features a tuner for 1-seg digital TV and A/V out for hooking up to a slightly larger TV set. It also features HSDPA-powered downloads at 3.6Mbit/s, a 2-megapixel camera with autofocus, plus a microSD card slot. The battery is said to offer 230 minutes of talktime and 160 minutes of video playback, so is as average as the rest of the 905i series we yawned at when they were announced last November.

Naturally, the P905iTV is available only in Japan - as it'll cost around ¥40,000 (£180) with a contract, we're not losing any sleep.