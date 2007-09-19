Apple to 'brick' all unlocked iPhones?

Could unlocked iPhones be rendered useless when new firmware updates are released by Apple?

Speculation is rife around the web that future firmware updates for the Apple iPhone could see unlocked ones being 'bricked'. If true, unlocked iPhones could be rendered completely useless, beyond repair, like very expensive bricks.

Steve Jobs said in London on Tuesday that Apple is taking iPhone hacking very seriously. Some industry insiders think that the 'bricking' of unlocked phones is a very real possibility.

Ars Technica warns that the threat of a hack-destroying iPhone firmware update being released by Apple is a danger not to be taken lightly. It recommends that owners of unlocked iPhones be careful when updating firmware and wait for news before downloading the update.