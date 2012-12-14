Acer V360 may be the company's first Jelly Bean smartphone

After including Android 4.1: Jelly Bean in its Iconia Tab A110 tablet, Acer may finally be taking the jump to Jelly Bean with its next smartphone.

The company has already released several smartphones with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, including the CloudMobile S500, but has yet to enter the lastest Android OS fray.

However, a new report has revealed the company's first potential 4.1 phone, the Acer V360.

While there's no release date or price currently lined up for the rumored device, some of the specifications have made it to the net.

Full circle

The V360 will supposedly be available in both black and white models, with each version of the phone sporting a 4.5-inch qHD screen with 960 x 540 resolution.

Additionally, the V360 will include a 5 megapixel rear camera, a VGA front-facing camera, and an undetermined 1GHz dual-core processor.

Unfortunately, the V360 will only be available with 3G connectivity, putting it a step behind likely competitors like the slightly bigger HTC Droid DNA.

As Acer has yet to officially announce the V360, there's no telling what kind of market availability the device will have.

TechRadar asked Acer for more on the V360, and will update this story if and when the company responds.

Via Unwired View