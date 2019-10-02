Nokia revives another classic flip phone in Australia

HMD Global, the company now responsible for household name (and resurgent phone brand) Nokia has today announced that it’s bringing two new handsets to Australia – one aimed at budget-conscious smartphone users that still want premium features, and another for nostalgics.

Starting from Thursday, October 3, Aussies will be able to get their hands on both the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 2720 Flip, with RRPs of $549 and $149 respectively.

Nokia 7.2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HMD Global) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: HMD Global)

The Nokia 7.2 is the aptly-titled successor to the Nokia 7.1 , landing with much of what made its predecessor stand out in the mid-range market, but introducing a new set of features that promise to impress camera-focused users in particular.

The headline feature, and most notable upgrade, from the older handset is the shift from a 12MP + 5MP dual camera array to a whopping 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup.

Alongside this high-resolution primary shooter, the other two cameras in the array offer wide-angle photography and a depth sensor for introducing Bokeh into your portrait-style shots.

(Image credit: HMD Global)

Around the front, the 8MP selfie camera has also been bumped up to 20MP and has been housed in a much smaller waterdrop notch, helping make room for the considerably larger 6.3-inch display (compared with 5.84-inch).

As expected, the internal specs get a welcome revision as well, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 stepping it up from the Snapdragon 636. It's running Android 9.0 out of the box, but will be one of the first Nokia handsets to get Android 10 when the phone-maker starts rolling out the new update.

The Nokia 7.2 in its 128GB configuration is available from October 3 for $549, while a 64GB version will be exclusively available from Telstra for $499 at a later date.

Nokia 2720 Flip

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HMD Global) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: HMD Global)

For those either looking for a nostalgic flip phone or a decent feature handset for the elderly, Nokia is reviving its 2720 Flip which it first launched 10 years ago.

It runs Kai OS and features a display on the outside of the clamshell that can display the time, notifications and other such information when the handset is closed, and another primary colour display inside, although it’s lacking touch input.

Instead, you’ll be getting the authentic experience with a large numeric pad, although 4G connectivity and support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube and other modern apps will likely make it a bit more useful in the modern day.

A dedicated emergency button can be found on the handset’s side, which calls up to five contacts in a row when pressed, and along with large, easy-to-press buttons, the phone’s display and fonts can be enlarged for ease of use.

The Nokia 2720 Flip is available from October 3 for $149.