Nintendo Switch Pro Controller picks up Steam compatibility

In a new blog post by the Steam Controller team, Valve has officially announced support for the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via its Steam Input protocol.

To start playing with the controller, which Valve called "a great device with a feature set that pairs nicely with your Steam catalog," you must first opt into the latest Steam client beta.

From there, users can enable support for the Pro pad by ticking the ‘Nintendo Switch Configuration Support’ option under Controller Settings.

Switch it up

Button layouts can also be adjusted in this section, with the welcome option to swap the A/B and X/Y buttons in your controller's configuration.

While the Switch's Pro Controller has been usable on Windows PCs via Bluetooth for a while now, getting it to work required third-party software, and even then the user experience provided was far from ideal.

Valve also stated that the Switch Pro Controller's "d-pad is ideal for fighting games and platformers and the gyro enhances aim in your action/FPS titles."

We also had great things to say about the excellent gamepad in our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review, praising its comfortability, battery life and unrivalled d-pad.