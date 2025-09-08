Sony has unveiled a new variant of the Limited Edition Astro Bot DualSense

It features a different style of design, but similar aesthetic to the first variant

Pre-orders start this week, on September 12, at PlayStation Direct and other retailers

In superb news for PS5 hardware collectors and Astro Bot fans, Sony recently revealed a new variant of the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense, and it's coming soon - the Astro Bot Joyful Limited Edition DualSense.

Announced last week with a fun little video on social media, the new controller features a slightly altered design from the original - which I absolutely love - and will launch on October 30, with pre-orders beginning on Friday (September 12).

It's got that same robotic aesthetic draped all over it in a pleasing combo of white and Astro Bot blue, and features 'happy' eyes on the touch pad, making it a perfect companion to the game - and now its predecessor controller.

Pre-orders start September 12 at 10am local time

I'm a huge fan of the DualSense Wireless Controller in any form, given its excellent features, ergonomics, and performance. I'm also a big collector of the pads, too, and try to ensure I get as many as possible for my collections, especially those tied to games I really love.

Even though this new Astro Bot DualSense is only a little different from the original one I already own, having the pair of them together will be an absolute delight, and cuts to the core of what building a collection is about.

Even in the face of the host of Yotei PS5 DualSense pre-orders - and Ghost of Yotei PS5 console pre-orders, too - this Astro Bot controller looks like a diamond, and it will definitely fly off the digital shelves as soon as pre-orders open. In terms of where to get it, PlayStation Direct's DualSense page is likely to be the best early page to view and bookmark, though other retailers are going to get involved (as per Sony's post above).

To be the devil's advocate, if Sony were going to release another one of these controllers, it probably could have been a bit more creative with the variant's design. It could have made it totally different, really. However, Sony may just be bouncing off the immense popularity of the original, and I, for one, am positive that the original interest will see this one disappear just as quickly as the first.

Remember, if you want this pad, pre-orders go live this Friday, September 12, and it releases on October 30.