Galaxy Note 10.1 2015 spotted in Samsung's own app listings

Last year's Galaxy Note 10.1 is due for an update

It looks like Samsung is on the verge of announcing a new Galaxy Note 10.1, judging by what's been spotted in several Samsung app listings.

The pages for the Samsung apps Galaxy 11 Cannon Shooter, Galaxy 11 Shooting Soccer, and Watch On all list compatibility for the Galaxy Note 10.1 2015, at least in the Portuguese versions.

Only one of these apps - Watch On - is available in the US, and its app listing here doesn't mention the Note 10.1 2015.

Seasons change

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 was launched in September of 2013, but so far September and October have come and (almost) gone this year with no official word of another new Note tablet.

The 2015 version will no doubt have upgraded specs, likely similar to the Galaxy Note 4.

Considering 2014 is almost over it seems natural to think Samsung will lift the curtain on the Galaxy Note 10.1 2015 soon.

Via TechTastic