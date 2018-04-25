Microsoft partners with Discord for cross-platform friendships

Microsoft has announced that it’s partnering with gaming chat service Discord for an integration that will bring the Xbox and PC platforms closer than ever.

Discord already works with a range of other services including Facebook, Steam, Twitter and Skype but this partnership with Xbox is a significant boon for cross-platform friend-finding and making.

Now, Xbox users will be able to link their Discord profile to their Xbox Live profile making it possible for those on Xbox One and PC to share their activity and join games. As the integration is limited to profiles only, Xbox Live party chat and Discord audio chat will not be integrated.

Getting friendly

Xbox Insiders will be able to link their Discord and Xbox Live profiles soon, before the feature rolls out to the rest of the community. Setting things up is simply a matter of going into your account settings, selecting ‘Linked Social Accounts’ and accessing the Discord option.

PC and mobile users will be able access the feature "in the coming weeks" when they’ll see an Xbox Live option appear in the Connections tab under User Settings.

Given Discord’s popularity, this partnership makes a great deal of sense, particularly given Microsoft’s push to make a larger number of its games seamless cross-platform experiences between Xbox One and PC.

Now, those playing Sea of Thieves, for example, will have the ability to share that they’re playing on Discord and give friends on either of the game’s platforms the option to join them.