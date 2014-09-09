Amazon Prime Instant Video finally arrives on Android

You can now stream Amazon Prime Instant Video straight to your Android device.

Amazon has just updated its app in the Play Store to version 5.0. While this wouldn't usually be of much note, this latest update gives users access to Amazon's entire catalogue of movies and TV on demand.

You can download the Prime Instant Video player app through the Amazon Appstore, and once installed, you can browse through a wide range of videos on demand.

You can also start watching a video on your Android smartphone, pause it, then continue watching from where you left off on a range of devices such as the Kindle Fire HDX, Amazon Fire TV and the PlayStation 4.

Primed and ready

Many videos are free to stream if you have an Amazon Prime account, though there are certain titles that you'll need to pay extra for to buy or rent.

The new update to the Amazon app also includes 5GB of free photo back-up space with Amazon Cloud drive.