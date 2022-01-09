Audio player loading…

A bedraggled Zendaya cycling down the street, dragging along a suitcase stuffed with all-sorts can only mean the hotly anticipated return of Euphoria, the critically acclaimed teen drama that's more intoxicating, harrowing and sensational than any other. Read on to find out how to watch Euphoria season 2 online no matter where you are in the world right now.

The mesmeric trailer gives little away and the cast and crew have been careful to play their cards close to their chests ahead of season 2's release, but after Rue's relapse, we know that grim events lie ahead.

It seems she's found a new best friend to help her get over the breakup, and in typical Rue fashion, it doesn't look like the healthiest of relationships.

Expect guns, pills, more guns, more pills, and a whole load of bad decisions as Rue's addiction leads her further down a bad path that gets more messed up and dangerous with each passing episode.

Meanwhile, Jules seems to be stuck in limbo, Cassie goes off the rails, and Nate struggles to live with the burden of his father's terrible secrets. You might want to grab a dishcloth, because this is going to get messy.

Read on as we detail how to watch Euphoria season 2 online where you are.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the US with or without cable

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

Sky Atlantic In the UK, new episodes of E uphoria will air on Sky Atlantic from January 10 at 2am GMT every Monday morning, and again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers can also stream Euphoria via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

Crave In Canada, Crave is the place to watch Euphoria season 2, with episodes landing on the streaming service every Sunday from January 9. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Australia

Binge New episodes of Euphoria season 2 arrive in Australia at the same time that they air in the US. That means they drop onto streaming service Binge at 12pm AEDT every Monday, from January 10. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Euphoria. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

