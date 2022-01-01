How to watch Return to Hogwarts online and stream the Harry Potter reunion where you are

Harry Potter and You-Know-Who at Hogwarts together!? It's not the latest round of job interviews for the defence against the darks arts post in a parallel universe, but the Harry Potter reunion. Ready to feel old? Hagrid is normal-sized now! For more revelations read on as we explain how to watch Return to Hogwarts online with a HBO subscription in the US, and through other platforms elsewhere around the world.
Release: Saturday, January 1
Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Helena Bonham Carter
Streaming Options: HBO Max (US) | Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) | Sky (UK)
Watch free: try a FREE Binge trial in Australia
It's now been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint became the living embodiments of JK Rowling's trio of unlikely heroes, capturing the hearts and minds of children and grownups across the wizarding world.
Last seen looking digitally (and dubiously) aged as they waved off their kids on Platform 9 and 3/4, Harry, Hermione and Ron return to the warm and cosy confines of Hogwarts, the school we all longed to go to, to show us how the magic happened.
The one-off special welcomes back scores of stars from the beloved franchise, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and promises to provide the comforting embrace we all need right now.
Wands at the ready, here's how to watch Return to Hogwarts online wherever you are.
How to watch Return to Hogwarts in the US: stream Harry Potter reunion on HBO Max
You can watch Return to Hogwarts exclusively on HBO Max in the US, with the Harry Potter reunion set to appear on the streaming service the moment the clock strikes midnight and 2022 begins.
- Head to the HBO Max website to sign up now
There are two different HBO Max price plans to choose from. Its basic package costs $9.99 a month, while the commercial-free package costs $14.99 a month. You'll be able to watch the Harry Potter reunion on either plan and benefit from a whole host of incredible entertainment, including every Harry Potter film, And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, and much more.
The 7-day HBO Max free trial is long gone, but if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.
Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.
How to watch Return to Hogwarts online: stream Harry Potter reunion in the UK
The Harry Potter reunion is being shown on Sky Max on Saturday, January 1 in the UK. However, at the time of writing Sky hasn't yet revealed what time Return to Hogwarts will air.
If you don't have Sky Max as part of your TV package and can't find a Sky TV deal that fits your needs, you'll also be able to stream the Harry Potter reunion revival with a Now Entertainment pass from £9.99 a month.
How to watch Return to Hogwarts online: stream Harry Potter reunion in Canada for free
Harry Potter fans in Canada can catch the reunion on streaming platform Crave, also from midnight on New Year's Day.
There are two plans available and each offers a 7-day FREE trial to new customers. Both plans provide access to classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood blockbusters, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.
Crave Mobile is the cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax). It provides one stream to one registered device via the web or the Crave mobile app, so it’s ideal for individuals or small households. However, for just an additional $10, Crave Total allows for four simultaneous streams to five registered devices. That, plus you get the best video resolution available.
How to watch Return to Hogwarts FREE: stream Harry Potter reunion in Australia
That same magical date applies in Australia, where Harry Potter fans can watch Return to Hogwarts on Binge.
Better still, the streaming service offers new subscribers a 14-day FREE trial, which means you won’t have to pay a thing if you've never used Binge before.
After that it’s only AU$10 per month for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and better video quality.
Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies.
Alternatively, Foxtel Now provides a mix of Live TV and On-Demand programming, with plans starting from AUS$25 a month after a 10-day free trial.