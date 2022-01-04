How to watch the Harry Potter reunion: stream Return to Hogwarts in NZ now

Audio player loading…

Harry Potter and You-Know-Who at Hogwarts together!? It's not the latest round of job interviews for the defence against the darks arts post in a parallel universe, but the Harry Potter reunion.

Ready to feel old? Hagrid is normal-sized now! For more revelations read on as we explain how to watch Return to Hogwarts online with a Neon subscription in New Zealand.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

It's now been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint became the living embodiments of JK Rowling's trio of unlikely heroes, capturing the hearts and minds of children and grownups across the wizarding world.

Watch Return to Hogwarts online Release: Saturday, January 1 Streaming options: Neon (NZ)

Last seen looking digitally (and dubiously) aged as they waved off their kids on Platform 9 and 3/4, Harry, Hermione and Ron return to the warm and cosy confines of Hogwarts, the school we all longed to go to, to show us how the magic happened.

The one-off special welcomes back scores of stars from the beloved franchise, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and promises to provide the comforting embrace we all need right now.

Wands at the ready, here's how to watch Return to Hogwarts online wherever you are.

How to watch Return to Hogwarts FREE: stream Harry Potter reunion in New Zealand