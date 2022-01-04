How to watch the Harry Potter reunion: stream Return to Hogwarts in Australia now

Harry Potter and You-Know-Who at Hogwarts together!? It's not the latest round of job interviews for the defence against the darks arts post in a parallel universe, but the Harry Potter reunion.
Ready to feel old? Hagrid is normal-sized now! For more revelations read on as we explain how to watch Return to Hogwarts online with a Binge or Foxtel Now subscription in Australia.
It's now been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint became the living embodiments of JK Rowling's trio of unlikely heroes, capturing the hearts and minds of children and grownups across the wizarding world.
Release: Saturday, January 1
Streaming options: Binge (AU) | Foxtel Now (AU)
Last seen looking digitally (and dubiously) aged as they waved off their kids on Platform 9 and 3/4, Harry, Hermione and Ron return to the warm and cosy confines of Hogwarts, the school we all longed to go to, to show us how the magic happened.
The one-off special welcomes back scores of stars from the beloved franchise, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), and Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), and promises to provide the comforting embrace we all need right now.
Wands at the ready, here's how to watch Return to Hogwarts online wherever you are.
How to watch Return to Hogwarts FREE: stream Harry Potter reunion in Australia
The cheapest way for Harry Potter fans to stream Return to Hogwarts right now is on Binge.
And, if you're a new subscriber, you can get a 14-day FREE trial, so you won’t have to pay a thing if you simply want to watch the reunion.
After that it’s only AU$10 per month for the Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and better video quality.
Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies.
Alternatively, Foxtel Now provides a mix of Live TV and On-Demand programming, with plans starting from AUS$25 a month after a 10-day free trial.