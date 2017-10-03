Get a load of retro Star Wars and Disney games for cheap with GOG on PC

It's another Star Wars-heavy Christmas approaching, with the next Skywalker Saga sequel, The Last Jedi, set to hit cinemas before Christmas, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 heading to PS4, PC and Xbox One in November.

If you want to get your PC gaming fix from a galaxy far, far away early (and with a side helping of Disney classics too), head over to GOG, which has a number of retro Star Wars titles, Lucasfilm adventure classics and Disney animation platformers bundled up at extremely attractive prices.

There are five bundles in total on the site, each offering a different selection of games and genres to suit tastes.

Star Wars Blaster Bundle

First up is the action-orientated Star Wars Blaster bundle (£16.12 / $20.32), offering 70% off the collective asking price of the following 8 games:

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition

Star Wars: Tie Fighter Special Edition

Star Wars: X-Wing vs Tie Fighter

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

Star Wars Rebellion

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars Saber Bundle

If you're more interested in adventures and RPGs (with a couple of shooters thrown in), the Star Wars Saber Bundle knocks 77% off the collective price of the following 11 games, for a grand total of £19.39 / $24.73:

Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II

Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars Starfighter

Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack

Classic LucasFilm Adventures

LucasFilm used to be the masters of the point-and-click adventure, and this bundle lets you revisit nine of the best at 74% off what it'd normally cost for the bunch, priced at £12.31 / $13.92:

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Dig

LOOM

Sam & Max Hit the Road

Zak McKraken and the Alien Mindbenders

Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb

Disney Variety

When Disney isn't making games based on its animations, it sometimes delves into all new IPs, with some of those earlier attempts showcased in this six game selection, knocking 74% off the usual price for a total of £9.54 / $11.94:

Tron 2.0

Armed and Dangerous

Outlaws + A Handful of Missions

Stunt Island

The Incredible Machine Mega Pack

Afterlife

Iconic Movie Platformers

And finally, if you're a fan of Disney's old 16-bit platformers, there's a trio on sale here for £11.67 / $14.97, which is half off the usual asking price:

Aladdin

The Lion King

The Jungle Book

The original Star Wars Battlefront II, part of the Saber Bundle, is a particularly nice buy today, what with its long-defunct multiplayer servers being switched back on this week.