Get a Kindle Paperwhite for 47% off with this Black Friday Amazon deal

On the hunt for an ereader and want to save money? Now that the new Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is out, the previous Kindle Paperwhite 2018 is on sale for $40 off its list price. (Not in the US? Scroll below for deals in your region.)

The Kindle Paperwhite is Amazon’s mid-tier ereader, with more functionality and features than the base-level Kindle, but not quite all the bells and whistles of the more expensive Kindle Oasis.

While you’ll be missing out on some features from the newest model, the Kindle Paperwhite 2018 is still a great ereader with a slim design, 8GB or 32GB of storage space, and up to 6 weeks of battery life. With this discount, you’ll be able to buy a lot of books and other media with the money saved.

Today's best Kindle Paperwhite Black Friday deal

Kindle Paperwhite: $159.99 Kindle Paperwhite: $159.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $75 – With the new 2021 model now available, the previous 2018 generation Kindle Paperwhite 32GB has been reduced to its lowest ever price. It has a smaller screen, thicker bezels and shorter six-week battery life, but at nearly $100 less than the equivalent new Paperwhite Signature Edition's price it's a considerable bargain.

And for comparison, here are the higher and lower Kindle models, none of which are on sale yet – and the basic Kindle is even priced just a bit higher than the Paperwhite above. The Kindle Oasis is far pricier than either of the others.

Amazon Kindle, 8GB, with ads: $89 on Amazon Amazon Kindle, 8GB, with ads: $89 on Amazon

The basic Kindle with ads is $89 on Amazon, a price that could drop with future Black Friday deals. This model has 167ppi resolution E-Ink-like display and a front light to read at night.

Kindle Oasis, 8GB, no ads: $269 on Amazon Kindle Oasis, 8GB, no ads: $269 on Amazon

The Kindle Oasis starts at $269 on Amazon for the 8GB model without ads (you can get it slightly cheaper for $249 with ads). The Oasis has a 7-inch 300ppi E-ink-like display, IPX8 water resistance, asymmetric design for one-handed use, and a backlight that can shift from bright white to warm amber for softer light when reading at night.

