Skype for Xbox revealed in job posting

It's no secret that Microsoft wants to add Skype to the majority of its portfolio and it seems that it will be coming to the Xbox 360 soon.

Since buying up Skype for a reported for $8.5 billion – or eight and half Instagrams in new money – Microsoft has been busy adding Skype to as many applications as possible, there's even talk that it will be baked straight into web browsers.

That rumour was days ago, though, and another has replaced it – Skype looks like it is coming to the Xbox.

Unrelenting drive

Given Kinect and its all-seeing eye is now a mainstay for most Xbox owners, the idea of Skype coming to Xbox Live isn't exactly a big leap and the company has started actively looking for engineers to work on the project.

According to a job posting: "Skype is seeking a motivated Software Engineer with an unrelenting drive for working on and solving customer-based issues.

"As a member of the Skype Xbox Engineering Team in London, you will have a strong technical background developing client and/or embedded software.

"Success in this role will likely be driven by your technical understanding, passion for shipping product, a user focus and an Agile approach to software development. The ideal candidate loves software and has a passion for writing code that addresses real customer issues and needs."

Oh, and you need a BSC in Computing Science, so this is definitely a job for people on the brainier end of the spectrum.

But if you aren't qualified, just put on your CV that you took a gap year in India and Skyped your parents every day asking for more money - they'll definitely keep you in mind because of your practical use of the service.

The successful candidate also needs some experience with Windows 8 and its Metro stylings, which could well mean another redesign of Xbox Live is on the horizon.

Via the Verge