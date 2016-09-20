Battlefield 1 PC requirements call for some serious horsepower

EA has published the official system requirements for its World War I shooter, Battlefield 1.

The fourteenth incarnation of Battlefield might use the "most optimized" version of the Frostbite engine yet (with much improved network code for smoother running, too), according to Per-Olof Romell, DICE's Director of Technology, but it'll still make considerable demands on your rig.

The minimum requirements call for at least an Intel Core i5 6600K processor, or an AMD FX-6350, and you'll need to back that up with 8GB of system RAM. For the graphics card, on the Nvidia side, the game requires at least a GeForce GTX 660 with 2GB of video memory, or for team red, you'll need a Radeon HD 7850 2GB.

Remember, that's the bare minimum. Battlefield 1 also requires 50GB on your hard drive for installation, and needs a 512Kbps or faster internet connection. It will run on Windows 7 (64-bit) or later.

Recommended requirements

As for the recommended spec, that ramps things up to an Intel Core i7 4790 (Haswell) CPU or AMD FX-8350 Wraith, with no less than 16GB of system memory. Yep, 16GB. And for graphics, you'll need at least a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or a Radeon RX 480 4GB.

The other requirements are the same as the minimum spec, except when it comes to the operating system, where Windows 10 is recommended.

As you may have seen, it was recently announced that Battlefield 1 was the biggest beta ever held by EA, with over 13 million people taking part in the open beta phase.

In a post yesterday, Daniel Berlin, Lead World Designer on the game, noted that they are listening to feedback from players, and as a result of what the testing community has said, they'll be changing the conquest mode so that both capturing objectives and scoring kills will count towards the final score of a match.

Apparently the team is also tweaking the rush mode based on feedback, although in this case, exactly what changes are being made isn't mentioned. And naturally more balancing of weapons and vehicles is underway, with the light tank to be toned down, and horses to be made more fragile.