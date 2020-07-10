Far Cry 6 confirmed by leak - and it's coming to PS5

Far Cry 6 has been confirmed by a leak, which reveals that the next Far Cry entry will release in 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

There have been rumors for a while that Ubisoft will reveal Far Cry 6 at its Ubisoft Forward event on July 12 but, ahead of the official stream, a Twitter user has posted screenshots of the game's presumably accidental listing on the PlayStation Store, citing a February 18, 2021 release date.

While the listing is for the PS4 version of Far Cry 6, further details reveal that players will be able to upgrade their PS4 version of the game to the PS5 version for free. However, there's no word on whether Far Cry 6 is also coming to Xbox Series X - but we expect it is. Check out the tweet below:

Far Cry 6 coming to PS4 & PS5? 🤔18th February 2021 apparently. No word from Ubisoft on confirmation yet. pic.twitter.com/ab1ZfLLlTlJuly 10, 2020

Breaking Bad meets Far Cry

Not only does the leak confirm Far Cry 6 is on the way, it also confirms the rumors that Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring from Breaking Bad) will star as the game's antagonist.

According to the listing description, Far Cry 6 is set in a "tropical paradise frozen in time" called Yara. Yara is controller by dictator Anton Castillo (played by Esposito), who aims to restore the paradise to glory with help from his son, Diego - through any means necessary. However, a revolution is taking place in Yara which aims to take down Castillo. We don't know much more than that but we can assume we'll be playing as a revolutionary in the fight against Castillo.

The listing also reveals that Far Cry 6 , like Far Cry 5, will feature both multiplayer and single player, and details information on pre-order bonuses that include a skin for someone or something called Chorizo and a state-of-the-art Discos Locos weapon.

While we know a good few details now, we'll have to wait until Ubisoft Forward on July 12 to get a proper look at the game and a few more details.