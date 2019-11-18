Best Android smartwatch: what to wear on your wrist if you have a Google phone

If you've got an Android phone and you're on the hunt for a smartwatch, you're in the right place. Below we've ranked all the greatest pieces of techy wristwear that will connect to your Android handset.

This isn't a list of the best Wear OS watches or the best smartwatches overall. Instead this list is specifically for devices that will connect to your Android phone, which means there's a selection of Samsung watches sporting Tizen as well as Fitbit and Wear OS options.

Below we'll talk you through the best options for your wrist, but if you're looking for more choices we have a full selection of guides that may sort you out just below.

Every watch in our ranking here has been tested to the limit through our review process, and we've put this list together with consideration for the features each watch offers as well as the design, display, fitness potential, price and more.

Image 1 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 2 of 5 Image credit: Samsung Image 3 of 5 Image credit: Samsung Image 4 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 5 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch

Our favorite actually runs Tizen

OS: Tizen OS | Display: 1.2" or 1.3" 360 x 360 Super AMOLED | Processor: Dual-core 1.15GHz | Band sizes: 22mm or 20mm | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: 4 days on 46mm / less on 42mm | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: 50m | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Impressive battery life

Useful rotating bezel

Annoying charger

Bixby isn't great

Want the best smartwatch to connect to your Android phone? That's the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which the company released in the second half of 2018.

This comes running Tizen software, but it works well with Android devices and gives you lots of apps to choose from. It's a great choice for tracking your fitness, but it also sports top-end specs and a premium design that's suitable for everyday wear.

Perhaps our favorite feature is the rotating bezel that allows you to cycle through menus and apps with ease. You've got the choice of 46mm or 42mm sizes, which means it should suit most wrist sizes - and if you opt for the smaller model it's a bit cheaper too.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy Watch review

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung takes second spot too

OS: Tizen OS | Compatibility: Android, iOS | Display: 1.2" or 1.4" 360 x 360 Super AMOLED | Processor: Dual-core 1.15GHz | Band sizes: 20mm | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Around 2 days | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: 50m | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Great performance

Two-day battery life

More expensive than previous gen

Limited third party apps

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is sold alongside the original Watch Active but we prefer this newer model thanks to an updated design, great battery life and a digital touch bezel which was sorely missing before.

The ‘Active’ branding means this is a smartwatch more suitable for workouts and fitness tracking compared to the regular Galaxy Watch, reflected in the great on-board coaching suggestions and reminders to move to reach your set goals.

It’s waterproof, suitable for running, swimming and cycling among other activities, handles notifications well, and you only have to charge it every other day.

Read the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review

(Image credit: Fitbit)

3. Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit’s latest and best smartwatch

OS: Fitbit OS | Display: TBC, 1000 nits | Processor: Dual-core 1.0GHz | Onboard storage: 2.5GB | Battery duration: 5 days | Charging method: Proprietary charger | IP rating: 50M water resistant | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Always-on display

Strong five day battery life

Lacks GPS

Slightly childish design

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the company’s third smartwatch and the last it made before being acquired by Google. We love it because it added an always-on display, comes in a range of color and strap options, and still tracks your day-to-day health as good as any other Fitbit.

While it can’t do many smartwatch things (notifications are clunky, messaging is a no-no and there are limited apps), the third-party watch face selection is huge and the battery lasts for four to five days even with regular use.

The addition of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant adds a little more functionality to the proceedings, but the Versa 2 shines when it’s used for what it was made for - core fitness tracking.

Read the full Fitbit Versa 2 review

Image 1 of 4 Image credit: TechRadar Image 2 of 4 Image credit: TechRadar Image 3 of 4 Image credit: TechRadar Image 4 of 4 Image credit: TechRadar

4. Fossil Sport

Fossil takes position four

OS: Wear OS | Display: 1.2-inch 390 x 390 AMOLED | Processor: Quad-core 1.2GHz | Band sizes: 22mm straps | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Two days | Charging method: Proprietary | IP rating: IP68 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Lightweight design

Powerful watch

Lacks high-end features

GPS can be slow

This is the first watch - of many - in this list that comes with Wear OS software on board. It's the Fossil Sport, and it's arguably one of the first watches from the company that can keep pace with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch.

It's lightweight, so it's comfortable for a variety of exercises, and it's built with fitness in mind with GPS and an accurate heart rate monitor included.

Despite its sporty focus the design still feels premium, and it's one of the most powerful devices on this list as it comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset inside. That's not in a lot of other Wear OS watches yet, and we found it noticeably slicker than some other choices.

Read the full Fossil Sport review

Image 1 of 5 Image credit: Mobvoi Image 2 of 5 Image credit: Mobvoi Image 3 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 4 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 5 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar

5. TicWatch E2

A Wear OS watch you’ve probably never heard of

OS: Wear OS | Display: 1.39" 400 x 400 OLED | Processor: Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Around 48h | Charging method: Magnetic connecting pin | IP rating: IP67 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1

Affordable price

Easily two day battery life

No NFC for payments

Bland design

Now it's time for one of the cheapest devices on this list, and it comes from Chinese manufacturer Mobvoi. The TicWatch E2 isn't a huge improvement on the first-gen watch, but it offers some fantastic features considering its price.

We really like the two-day battery life and the fact you can get all of the features of Wear OS on a watch for this low a price. It's quite an impressive feat, and that's why it ranks so highly in our best Android watch list.

There's no NFC (so no Google Pay) but we can forgive that at this price, especially as you do get GPS and a heart rate monitor.

Read the full TicWatch E2 review

Not sure on the design? Why not take a look at the TicWatch S2? It's a remarkably similar watch, but it comes with a slightly different look.

Image 1 of 5 Image credit: Mobvoi Image 2 of 5 Image credit: Mobvoi Image 3 of 5 Image credit: Mobvoi Image 4 of 5 Image credit: Mobvoi Image 5 of 5 Image credit: Mobvoi

6. TicWatch Pro

Two screens instead of one

OS: Wear OS | Display: 1.4" 400 x 400 OLED paired with LCD screen | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: Up to 48h, 5 extra days in Essential mode | Charging method: Magnetic connecting pin | IP rating: IP68 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC

Innovative screen tech

Premium design

Limited app

No LTE features

Want a unique Wear OS experience? The TicWatch Pro isn't as cheap as the device above, but it comes with two displays. That doesn't mean there's one on the top and one on the bit that sits on your wrist.

Instead, one is a see-through display that allows you to have a low-battery mode that keeps the essential features running even when you're almost out of charge. Then on top of that there's a normal Wear OS screen, for when you're able to turn on all of the features and charge it up every couple of days.

It won't be to everyone's taste, but the TicWatch Pro is a premium device with a more affordable price tag than a lot of the other choices you'll find on the market right now.

Read the full TicWatch Pro review

Image 1 of 5 Image credit: Fitbit Image 2 of 5 Image credit: Fitbit Image 3 of 5 Image credit: Fitbit Image 4 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar Image 5 of 5 Image credit: TechRadar

7. Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit's very first smartwatch

OS: Fitbit OS | Display: TBC, 1000 nits | Processor: Dual-core 1.0GHz | Band sizes: Large | Onboard storage: 2.5GB | Battery duration: 2-3 days | Charging method: Proprietary charger | IP rating: 50M water resistant | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Bright display

Variety of fitness options

Slow interface

Severe lack of apps

Then there's the Fitbit Ionic. It's both bigger and more expensive than the Fitbit Versa above, but the big benefit is it comes with GPS onboard. That makes this the best running watch from Fitbit, and you've got all of the benefits of a Fitbit device ready and waiting.

You can download a variety of apps and watch faces to this device, but be warned that it won't be a huge selection like you'd get on a Wear OS or Tizen smartwatch.

Instead, this is much more fitness-focused and if that's what you're looking for this won't be a terrible choice for you. That said, if you want a fitness device and aren't bothered about GPS then the Fitbit Versa is a cheaper alternative with many of the same features.

Read the full Fitbit Ionic review

Image 1 of 3 Image credit: Misfit Image 2 of 3 Image credit: Misfit Image 3 of 3 Image credit: TechRadar

8. Misfit Vapor 2

Yet another fitness choice

OS: Wear OS | Display: 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch display, 360 x 360 AMOLED | Processor: Dual-core 1.0GHz | Band sizes: 20mm straps | Onboard storage: 4GB | Battery duration: A day | Charging method: Proprietary | IP rating: N/A | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Affordable price

NFC for Google Pay

No LTE option

Kind of flimsy

The Misfit Vapor 2 is the second attempt from the fitness-focused brand at creating a smartwatch. Unlike a lot of other health watches, this comes with the benefits of Wear OS software.

It has an attractive and premium look, so you won't be embarrassed to wear this on a night out, but it's also suitable for you to go running with or on a cycle using the built-in GPS.

Plus it comes with NFC, so you can make contactless payments. It does use the older Snapdragon 2100 chipset, so it will be slower than the Fossil Sport above, but if you prefer the look of the Vapor 2 you won't be missing out on much by choosing it.

Read the full Misfit Vapor 2 review

Photo illustration: TechRadar; Fitbit, Samsung, Fossil