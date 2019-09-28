Apex Legends is taking players to the World’s Edge in Season 3

Apex Legends, the free-to-play battle royale set in the Titanfall universe, is just days away from the launch of its third season and its developer, Respawn Entertainment, has revealed that a brand new map is incoming.

The action of Apex Legends currently takes place in King’s Canyon on Planet Solace but when Season 3: Meltdown begins on October 1, players will be whisked away to Planet Talos. Here, the game's new location World’s Edge, a place “where molten heat and chemical ice collide”, will be introduced.

Respawn has offered players their first glimpse of this new map in a launch trailer which you can watch for yourself below.

A game of ice and fire

Naturally, the cinematic trailer doesn’t give away absolutely everything about the new destination but it gives a good idea of what to expect as far as its environment is concerned: ice, lava, geysers and potentially a moving train. It’s also worth looking out for a glimpse of Season 3’s new Legend, Crypto, who is a hacker with his own surveillance drones he uses into battle.

While the original King's Canyon map for Apex Legends has seen some changes since the game's launch, this marks the first time that an entirely new map has been introduced. It's not been made entirely clear yet whether World's Edge will sit alongside King's Canyon or if it will eclipse it entirely.

Season 3: Meltdown and World's Edge will arrive in Apex Legends alongside a brand new character and weapon on October 1.