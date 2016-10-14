All Xbox 360 games will get Xbox One backwards compatibility (if Microsoft boss gets his way)

If a tweet from Xbox’s Phil Spencer is to be believed, Microsoft won’t be done with adding more backwards compatible Xbox 360 games to the Xbox One library for a while yet.

In a recent tweet, Spencer said that he’d like to have “all” 360 games work with the Xbox One.

@BlackOpsXboxOne I like the progress on BC. We'd like to have all and work on 3P games is always a partnership with publisher.October 12, 2016

The tweet came in response to a comment asking for Black Ops II to be made backwards compatible, which is one of the most requested games from the older console generation.

As Spencer points out in his response, having all "3P" (third party) titles supported by the backwards compatibility scheme is a worthy (and ambitious) goal that would go down very well with the Xbox community.

Forward-thinking backwards compatibility

This generation hasn’t been a great one for backwards compatibility.

Whereas Sony’s launch PS3 hardware literally contained PS2 components to help it emulate its older brother, neither the Xbox One nor PS4 were backwards compatible at launch.

That has since changed with the PS4’s PlayStation Now streaming service, and the addition of a number of backwards compatible games to the Xbox One console.

Microsoft has made good progress on adding 360 games to the Xbox One, but because of the differences in architecture the relevant work needs to be done on a case-by-case basis.

Recently we’ve seen the addition of Red Dead Redemption and Call of Duty: Black Ops, and if Spencer stands by his words there might be a great deal more games to come in the future.