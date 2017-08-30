Acer just announced an 18-core CPU, quad-GPU gaming desktop monster

Dell might have gotten exclusive dibs on AMD Ryzen Threadripper, but that isn’t stopping Acer from teaming up with Intel to create an 18-core monster.

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 fires a shot across the bow of the Alienware Area 51 mothership with an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor that packs more cores and thread than even the AMD Rzyen Threadripper 1950X. What’s more, Acer is promising users will be able to configure their system with up to four AMD Radeon Vega GPUs in CrossFire or two Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti’s in a SLI configuration.

To cool this beast, the Acer Predator Orion 9000 features an all-in-one liquid cooling solutions. Acer has also introduced a patented IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management that includes up to five intake fans to create a positive pressure air channel – so much cool air is sucked in, heat is simply pushed through ever crevice.

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop will arrive this December with prices starting at $1,999 (about £1,550, AU$2,510) – which is surprisingly low given that Intel’s 18-core processor would account for more than half the cost. We’ll have to see what the base model comes equipped with before we can decide if it’s a worthy buy.

Pixels to please

Every overpowered gaming PC needs a good display to go with it and it’s no coincidence that Acer also announced the Predator X35 gaming monitor. This 35-inch ultrawide monitor sports a brilliant WQHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and supports Nvidia G-Sync to smooth out game play at a high 200hz refresh rate.

Thanks to Acer’s HDR Ultra and quantum dot technologies, the company claims this monitor also provides its best possible contrast quality with high dynamic range. The Taiwanese electronics firm has yet to disclose pricing, but the Predator X35 is slated to arrive in the coming months.

